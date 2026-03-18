Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.83.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $506.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $6,725,317,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard agreed to acquire BVNK for up to $1.8 billion to add stablecoin and tokenized‑deposit settlement rails to its network — a strategic move to connect traditional payment rails with blockchain networks that could expand long‑term revenue opportunities in on‑chain payments. Read More.

Mastercard agreed to acquire BVNK for up to $1.8 billion to add stablecoin and tokenized‑deposit settlement rails to its network — a strategic move to connect traditional payment rails with blockchain networks that could expand long‑term revenue opportunities in on‑chain payments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is deepening its crypto push via its Crypto Partner Program (now 85+ partners) and new partner integrations (SoFiUSD, Borderless.xyz) that make stablecoin settlement an option across its rails — this extends addressable market and on‑ramp/off‑ramp capabilities. Read More.

Mastercard is deepening its crypto push via its Crypto Partner Program (now 85+ partners) and new partner integrations (SoFiUSD, Borderless.xyz) that make stablecoin settlement an option across its rails — this extends addressable market and on‑ramp/off‑ramp capabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TRON joined Mastercard’s Crypto Partner Program, improving blockchain connectivity and signaling continued ecosystem building rather than a one‑off play — incremental partnerships lower execution risk of the strategy. Read More.

TRON joined Mastercard’s Crypto Partner Program, improving blockchain connectivity and signaling continued ecosystem building rather than a one‑off play — incremental partnerships lower execution risk of the strategy. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard hosted an M&A call (transcript available) discussing deal rationale and integration plans — useful for investors tracking potential charges, timing, and contingent payments but not immediately market changing. Read More.

Mastercard hosted an M&A call (transcript available) discussing deal rationale and integration plans — useful for investors tracking potential charges, timing, and contingent payments but not immediately market changing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bloomberg Crypto coverage and industry press are amplifying the BVNK deal and broader strategy — media attention can influence sentiment but the fundamental impact depends on execution and regulation. Read More.

Bloomberg Crypto coverage and industry press are amplifying the BVNK deal and broader strategy — media attention can influence sentiment but the fundamental impact depends on execution and regulation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Separately, London’s Court of Appeal ruled Mastercard (and Visa) can appeal a judgment that merchant interchange fees breach UK competition law — a long‑running legal exposure that remains an overhang on margins and could produce future remediation costs. Read More.

About Mastercard

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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