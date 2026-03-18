Head-To-Head Analysis: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and CG Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $2.48 million 3.10 -$16.61 million ($1.02) -0.59 CG Oncology $4.04 million 1,434.47 -$160.99 million ($2.07) -33.16

Analyst Ratings

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CG Oncology. CG Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CollPlant Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 CG Oncology 1 2 11 0 2.71

CollPlant Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,816.67%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -491.31% -102.00% -72.10% CG Oncology N/A -22.87% -21.82%

Risk and Volatility

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CG Oncology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CG Oncology beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

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CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; as well as develops injectable breast implants and 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures. It has collaboration agreements with Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; International Society for Biofabrication; AbbVie; and STEMCELL Technologies. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About CG Oncology

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CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

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