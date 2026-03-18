GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen now has a $65.00 price target on the stock. GRAIL traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $50.6230. 141,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,350,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAL. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAIL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $480,277.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,735.74. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 37,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,881,575.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 650,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,636,839.25. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,294 shares of company stock worth $3,955,224 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after acquiring an additional 993,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GRAIL by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,385,000 after purchasing an additional 588,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GRAIL by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,418,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 455,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter worth $37,874,000.

GRAIL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRAIL

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GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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