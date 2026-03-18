Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

Maison Solutions Stock Down 14.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSS opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Maison Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maison Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

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About Maison Solutions

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Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

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