Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.5830, with a volume of 430991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

PR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

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Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 158,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $2,912,700.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,567,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,820,293.08. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,377,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,815,093 shares of company stock valued at $78,776,101. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 340.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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