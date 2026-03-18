Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 79686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 328,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,892,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,162,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,728,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter.

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The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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