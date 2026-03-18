Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 79686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
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