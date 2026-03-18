MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $310.64 and last traded at $306.8180, with a volume of 55821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

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MasTec Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $147,357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 370.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 506,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,384,000 after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $81,514,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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