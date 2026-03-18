Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.33, but opened at $95.34. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $99.1980, with a volume of 4,163,984 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $960,541.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,406,296. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $1,586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,497.44. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,433 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,962. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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