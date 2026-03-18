SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.1990, with a volume of 2302990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.65 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS.

Insider Transactions at SailPoint

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $599,585.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matt Mills sold 21,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $410,464.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,882,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,208,416.99. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $234,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint by 34.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 866,889 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

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