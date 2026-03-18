iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.7150, with a volume of 39945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

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