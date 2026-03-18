Short Interest in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Drops By 15.1%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,509,673 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 1,777,692 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

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WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 251,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

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