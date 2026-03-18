Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.56.

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Nutrien Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 774,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,713,000 after buying an additional 13,313,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,416,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,673 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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