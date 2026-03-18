BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,677 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 12th total of 15,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBBI remained flat at $51.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 5-10 years. BBBI was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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