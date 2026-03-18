Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.5125.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

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Coherus Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Coherus Oncology stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Coherus Oncology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Coherus Oncology had a net margin of 398.42% and a negative return on equity of 860.29%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $938,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Coherus Oncology by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus Oncology by 52,980.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 196,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company’s lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen’s Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

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