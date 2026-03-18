Captrust Financial Advisors Has $211.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $211,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 414,454 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,006,485.17. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $44,068,850 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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