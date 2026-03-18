AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $341,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.