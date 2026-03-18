Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.6270, with a volume of 1008384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Further Reading

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