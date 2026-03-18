iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY) Short Interest Update

iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,894 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 2,160 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares FinTech Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares FinTech Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Free Report) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 3.24% of iShares FinTech Active ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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iShares FinTech Active ETF Stock Performance

BPAY remained flat at $22.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801. iShares FinTech Active ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30.

About iShares FinTech Active ETF

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (BPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in innovative technologies used and applied in financial services. BPAY was launched on Aug 16, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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