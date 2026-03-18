Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $17.08. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $17.2050, with a volume of 830,866 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $15.00 price target on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

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Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

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