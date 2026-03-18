Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Elbit Systems’ conference call:

  • Company reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $2.149B, full-year revenue of $7.939B, record free cash flow of $553M, and backlog up ~$5.5B to $28.1B.
  • Geographic diversification is a strength—~72% of backlog is outside Israel and Europe (27% of 2025 revenue) is identified as the primary future growth engine.
  • The company is increasing capacity and will raise CapEx to about $300M in 2026, expanding factories (Ramat Beka and sites in Europe/US) to boost munitions and electronics production and meet elevated demand.
  • Management highlighted major contract and technology wins—including IMOD High‑Power Laser airborne/helicopter programs and a largest-ever international award (~$2.3B), plus PULS backlog topping $2B—supporting future revenue streams.
  • Risks remain: wartime operating pressures, some reported European deals (e.g., Greece, Germany) are not yet finalized, aerospace segment revenue fell 14%, and higher inventories/tax adjustments and supply-chain issues could weigh on near-term performance.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $1,014.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $354.68 and a 12-month high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.87%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elbit Systems by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,449 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,084,000 after buying an additional 74,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7,402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 52,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Elbit Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elbit Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Elbit reported $3.56 EPS vs. $3.23 consensus and revenue of $2.15B versus $2.09B, showing margin and top-line upside that likely drove buying. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and contract wins — management disclosed a backlog of about $28.1B and highlighted sizeable multi‑year awards that boost revenue visibility through 2026. This underpins near-term revenue growth expectations. Investing.com: Backlog & Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 (33.3% increase from $0.75), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders (record/ex‑dividend dates announced). (Press release disclosures)
  • Positive Sentiment: Demand tailwind from regional conflicts — Reuters and other coverage cite a jump in profit and “material” demand linked to the Gaza war, which investors view as supporting orders and near‑term revenue. Reuters: 2025 profit jumps on Gaza war demand
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and investor materials — CEO emphasized proactive R&D and not waiting for customers to define needs; conference call transcript and slide deck are available for guidance and detail. Investors should review the call and slides for forward guidance and margin drivers. Globes: CEO interview MarketBeat: Call & Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: SEC filing / 20‑F filed — annual report on Form 20‑F was filed (FY2025); useful for institutional investors checking disclosures and risk factors. PR Newswire: 20‑F Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: High expectations and valuation risks — analysts warn expectations are elevated after the beat; the stock trades at a rich P/E and has already rallied sharply, increasing downside sensitivity if guidance disappoints. See analyst commentary and cautionary notes. Seeking Alpha: Expectations run high

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

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