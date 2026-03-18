Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Elbit Systems’ conference call:

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Company reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $2.149B , full-year revenue of $7.939B , record free cash flow of $553M , and backlog up ~ $5.5B to $28.1B .

Company reported strong results with , full-year revenue of , record free cash flow of , and backlog up ~ . Geographic diversification is a strength—~72% of backlog is outside Israel and Europe (27% of 2025 revenue) is identified as the primary future growth engine.

Geographic diversification is a strength—~72% of backlog is outside Israel and Europe (27% of 2025 revenue) is identified as the primary future growth engine. The company is increasing capacity and will raise CapEx to about $300M in 2026, expanding factories (Ramat Beka and sites in Europe/US) to boost munitions and electronics production and meet elevated demand.

The company is increasing capacity and will raise CapEx to about in 2026, expanding factories (Ramat Beka and sites in Europe/US) to boost munitions and electronics production and meet elevated demand. Management highlighted major contract and technology wins—including IMOD High‑Power Laser airborne/helicopter programs and a largest-ever international award (~ $2.3B ), plus PULS backlog topping $2B —supporting future revenue streams.

Management highlighted major contract and technology wins—including IMOD High‑Power Laser airborne/helicopter programs and a largest-ever international award (~ ), plus PULS backlog topping —supporting future revenue streams. Risks remain: wartime operating pressures, some reported European deals (e.g., Greece, Germany) are not yet finalized, aerospace segment revenue fell 14%, and higher inventories/tax adjustments and supply-chain issues could weigh on near-term performance.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $1,014.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $354.68 and a 12-month high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elbit Systems by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,449 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,084,000 after buying an additional 74,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7,402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 52,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Elbit Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elbit Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Elbit reported $3.56 EPS vs. $3.23 consensus and revenue of $2.15B versus $2.09B, showing margin and top-line upside that likely drove buying. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Elbit reported $3.56 EPS vs. $3.23 consensus and revenue of $2.15B versus $2.09B, showing margin and top-line upside that likely drove buying. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and contract wins — management disclosed a backlog of about $28.1B and highlighted sizeable multi‑year awards that boost revenue visibility through 2026. This underpins near-term revenue growth expectations. Investing.com: Backlog & Earnings

Record backlog and contract wins — management disclosed a backlog of about $28.1B and highlighted sizeable multi‑year awards that boost revenue visibility through 2026. This underpins near-term revenue growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 (33.3% increase from $0.75), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders (record/ex‑dividend dates announced). (Press release disclosures)

Dividend raised — the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 (33.3% increase from $0.75), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders (record/ex‑dividend dates announced). (Press release disclosures) Positive Sentiment: Demand tailwind from regional conflicts — Reuters and other coverage cite a jump in profit and “material” demand linked to the Gaza war, which investors view as supporting orders and near‑term revenue. Reuters: 2025 profit jumps on Gaza war demand

Demand tailwind from regional conflicts — Reuters and other coverage cite a jump in profit and “material” demand linked to the Gaza war, which investors view as supporting orders and near‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and investor materials — CEO emphasized proactive R&D and not waiting for customers to define needs; conference call transcript and slide deck are available for guidance and detail. Investors should review the call and slides for forward guidance and margin drivers. Globes: CEO interview MarketBeat: Call & Transcript

Management commentary and investor materials — CEO emphasized proactive R&D and not waiting for customers to define needs; conference call transcript and slide deck are available for guidance and detail. Investors should review the call and slides for forward guidance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: SEC filing / 20‑F filed — annual report on Form 20‑F was filed (FY2025); useful for institutional investors checking disclosures and risk factors. PR Newswire: 20‑F Filing

SEC filing / 20‑F filed — annual report on Form 20‑F was filed (FY2025); useful for institutional investors checking disclosures and risk factors. Negative Sentiment: High expectations and valuation risks — analysts warn expectations are elevated after the beat; the stock trades at a rich P/E and has already rallied sharply, increasing downside sensitivity if guidance disappoints. See analyst commentary and cautionary notes. Seeking Alpha: Expectations run high

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

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Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Further Reading

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