Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rises By 22.6%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,298 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 12th total of 3,506 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Man Group

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Man Group is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in a wide range of hedge fund and quantitative strategies. Headquartered in London, the firm serves institutional, intermediary and private investors worldwide, offering bespoke asset management solutions designed to address diverse market conditions and client objectives. With a focus on risk-adjusted returns and systematic research, Man Group employs a combination of quantitative models, fundamental analysis and proprietary technology to identify investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

The company’s flagship investment platforms include Man AHL, which develops and deploys systematic, data-driven trading strategies; Man GLG, a discretionary business driven by fundamental research and thematic macro insights; and Man Numeric, which applies statistical techniques to emerging markets and thematic investing.

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