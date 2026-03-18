J d Wetherspoon (JDWPY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect J d Wetherspoon to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.4569 billion for the quarter.

J d Wetherspoon Price Performance

J d Wetherspoon stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J d Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Get J d Wetherspoon alerts:

About J d Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc operates one of the largest pub chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, offering a broad portfolio of food and beverage services. The company’s pubs provide traditional British pub fare alongside a selection of real ales, craft beers, spirits, soft drinks and specialty coffees. In addition to core food and drink offerings, many locations feature breakfast menus, light bites and themed events, catering to a diverse demographic of casual diners, families and pub patrons.

Founded in 1979 by Tim Martin with the opening of “The Moon Under Water” in Muswell Hill, north London, Wetherspoon has expanded through both freehold acquisitions and long-term leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J d Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J d Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.