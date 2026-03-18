MultiSensor AI (MSAIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

MultiSensor AI Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of MSAIW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

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MultiSensor AI Company Profile

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MultiSensor AI Inc (NASDAQ: MSAIW) is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in AI-driven wearable sensors and software for remote patient monitoring. The firm develops multi-sensor devices designed to continuously capture biometric and electrophysiological data, enabling healthcare providers to detect and manage cardiovascular conditions such as atrial fibrillation. By integrating advanced signal-processing algorithms and machine learning models, the company aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline the workflow of clinical teams.

The company’s flagship offering is a lightweight, adhesive patch equipped with multiple sensors, capable of recording electrocardiogram (ECG) signals alongside other physiological metrics over extended periods.

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