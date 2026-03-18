Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Decreases By 14.7%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,013 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 34,003 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anaergia Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anaergia Inc (OTCMKTS: ANRGF) is a Canadian-based provider of advanced waste-to-value and resource recovery solutions. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering, procurement and construction of integrated systems that convert organic waste and wastewater feedstocks into renewable energy, bio-fertilizers, recycled water and other high-value byproducts. Leveraging proprietary technologies in anaerobic digestion, thermal hydrolysis, membrane filtration and nutrient recovery, Anaergia’s offerings enable municipal and industrial clients to reduce their environmental footprint while generating sustainable revenue streams.

Since its founding in 2008 under the name Davis Clean Tech and subsequent rebranding as Anaergia, the company has expanded its global footprint with projects across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.