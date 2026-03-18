Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $158.08

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.0833.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. Xylem has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

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Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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