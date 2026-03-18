Fuchs (FUPEF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect Fuchs to post earnings of $0.7160 per share and revenue of $1.0195 billion for the quarter.

Fuchs Stock Performance

Shares of Fuchs stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

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Fuchs Company Profile

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Fuchs Petrolub SE, trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:FUPEF, is a global specialist in lubricants and related specialties headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Since its founding in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs, the company has established itself as one of the world’s leading independent lubricant suppliers. Fuchs develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of products designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive, industrial and metalworking applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, hydraulic fluids, greases, metalworking fluids, and specialty lubricants tailored to sectors such as automotive OEMs, rail transport, mining, agriculture, and aerospace.

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