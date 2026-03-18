NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $2,179,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 415,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,462,737.93. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,853.30. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,050. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NMI by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

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NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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