Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $90.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.70.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

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Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Spire has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,672,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spire by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Spire by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,890,000 after buying an additional 462,500 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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