Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenland Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Greenland Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.06. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Greenland Technologies by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

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Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial‐scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.

Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.

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