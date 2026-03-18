Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $30.46 Average PT from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.2857.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,659.78. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,227 shares of company stock worth $1,406,343. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HIMS opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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