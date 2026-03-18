Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 53,093 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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