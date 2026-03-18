Danske Bank A S Invests $260.82 Million in Linde PLC $LIN

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 549,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,822,000. Linde comprises approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.12% of Linde at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Linde Stock Down 0.7%

LIN opened at $494.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $510.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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