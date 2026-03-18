Mueller Water Products $MWA Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,818 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products makes up about 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $295,979.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,209.97. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,549.25. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2%

MWA opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MWA

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

See Also

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