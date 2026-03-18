CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $358,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Amphenol Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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