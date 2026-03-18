Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,140,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,940 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,004,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,900,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 15,896,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,078,000 after buying an additional 4,221,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,241,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,210,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8%

HPE stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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