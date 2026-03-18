Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Takes $4.17 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE HRL opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

Further Reading

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