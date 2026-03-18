Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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