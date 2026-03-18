1,250 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $443.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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