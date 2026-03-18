Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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