Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 9,295 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $120 but kept an “overweight” rating, emphasizing continued analyst conviction and signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $120 but kept an “overweight” rating, emphasizing continued analyst conviction and signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $95 price target, another buy-side endorsement that could cushion selling pressure. (Coverage note reported by market services.)

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $95 price target, another buy-side endorsement that could cushion selling pressure. (Coverage note reported by market services.) Positive Sentiment: Management says the 10% workforce reduction will fund AI investments and refocus resources on growth initiatives — a strategic cost/reinvestment move that can improve margins long term if execution succeeds. Read More.

Management says the 10% workforce reduction will fund AI investments and refocus resources on growth initiatives — a strategic cost/reinvestment move that can improve margins long term if execution succeeds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian publicly defended the dismissal of an engineer who criticised CEO Mike Cannon‑Brookes, saying it had the right to fire the employee — this is a company response that may limit legal/business uncertainty but doesn’t resolve reputational risk. Read More.

Atlassian publicly defended the dismissal of an engineer who criticised CEO Mike Cannon‑Brookes, saying it had the right to fire the employee — this is a company response that may limit legal/business uncertainty but doesn’t resolve reputational risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for mid‑March is effectively non-informative/zero in the feed, so short-selling dynamics are not a clear driver of today’s move. (Data appears unreliable.)

Reported short-interest data for mid‑March is effectively non-informative/zero in the feed, so short-selling dynamics are not a clear driver of today’s move. (Data appears unreliable.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report an ex‑Atlassian engineer is fighting the dismissal and alleging improper/illegal firing after criticising the CEO — this raises governance and reputational risks that can hurt sentiment and attract regulatory or legal costs. Read More. Read More.

Multiple outlets report an ex‑Atlassian engineer is fighting the dismissal and alleging improper/illegal firing after criticising the CEO — this raises governance and reputational risks that can hurt sentiment and attract regulatory or legal costs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs — Atlassian cut ~10% of its workforce (~1,600 jobs). Coverage warns of cultural disruption and a “chaos tsunami” for the workforce; such execution and morale risks can pressure near-term productivity and revenue even if cost savings help margins later. Read More. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

In related news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $99,409.70. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,408.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,716.60. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,613 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,892. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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