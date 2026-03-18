Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.69, for a total value of $239,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,712.40. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total transaction of $245,160.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts News Roundup

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Electronic Arts Company Profile

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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