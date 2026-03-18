Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.69, for a total value of $239,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,712.40. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total transaction of $245,160.00.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on EA
Electronic Arts News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Progress on buyout financing — A JPMorgan‑led bank group has started marketing a $5.75B term‑loan B (part of a larger ~$17B debt package) to help fund the $55B take‑private by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity; this suggests the deal is moving forward and supports the takeover premium for public shareholders. Banks launch sale of EA buyout’s $5.75 billion cross-border loan
- Neutral Sentiment: Post‑quarter investor guidance — Coverage assessing whether to buy, sell or hold after EA’s solid Q4 results is circulating; analysis highlights the stock’s outperformance over six months but offers no new catalyst. This keeps sentiment mixed until further company or deal updates. Electronic Arts (EA): Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional reporting — Updates to large‑holder (e.g., Saudi sovereign wealth fund) 13F filings are being tracked; these filings may shift attention but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update
- Negative Sentiment: CEO sale — CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares (~$1.0M) on March 16, reducing his stake by ~14.8%; insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market absent an explained reason. Andrew Wilson Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales — EVP Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares (~$500k) and Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares (~$240k) on March 16, trimming their positions; multiple contemporaneous insider sales add to cautious investor interpretation. Laura Miele Form 4 Vijayanthimala Singh Form 4
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
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