Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Daniel Norman Sells 15,383 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Norman sold 15,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $377,191.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,592.36. This trade represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.4%

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.94.

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Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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