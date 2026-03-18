271,070 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Acquired by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,530,000. Danske Bank A S owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $510.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.43 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.