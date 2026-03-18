Head to Head Contrast: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) versus Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tosoh and Air Products and Chemicals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tosoh $6.98 billion 0.78 $382.82 million $0.72 23.61 Air Products and Chemicals $12.04 billion 5.29 -$394.50 million ($1.51) -189.36

Tosoh has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air Products and Chemicals. Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tosoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tosoh and Air Products and Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tosoh 0 0 0 0 0.00 Air Products and Chemicals 0 7 9 0 2.56

Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus price target of $299.12, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Tosoh.

Profitability

This table compares Tosoh and Air Products and Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tosoh 3.29% 5.95% 4.02% Air Products and Chemicals -2.73% 15.77% 6.75%

Volatility and Risk

Tosoh has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Tosoh on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tosoh

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Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders. It also offers chromatographic columns, and media and diagnostic systems; clinical diagnostic systems; Portland cement and blast-furnace slag cement; and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the company provides ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, tertiary butyl alcohol, cumene, and aromatic compounds; and ethyleneamines, bromine, hydrobromic acids, flame retardants, non-aqueous solvents, chelating agents, ethylene dichloride, and sodium styrenesulfonate. Further, it offers polymers, such as ethylene vinyl-acetate copolymers, adhesive polymers, low and high-density polyethylene products, synthetic rubbers, functional polymers, and polyvinyl chloride pastes; and polyurethanes (PU), including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, hexamethylene diisocyanate, adhesives, coating resins, elastomers, polyisocyanates for PU paints, and polyols. The company manufactures and sells water treatment systems; and engages in the construction and repair businesses. It serves chemical and petrochemical, construction, automotive, consumer electronics, information technology, bioscience, and environmental markets. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Air Products and Chemicals

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

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