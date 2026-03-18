Danske Bank A S Takes $84.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big Tech is projected to spend roughly $720 billion on AI capex in 2026; that surge in infrastructure spending supports higher wafer/service demand for foundries like TSMC. Read More.

Big Tech is projected to spend roughly $720 billion on AI capex in 2026; that surge in infrastructure spending supports higher wafer/service demand for foundries like TSMC. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s strong AI chip outlook from GTC increases near-term demand pressure for advanced-node capacity, a tailwind for TSMC’s premium-margin business. Read More.

NVIDIA’s strong AI chip outlook from GTC increases near-term demand pressure for advanced-node capacity, a tailwind for TSMC’s premium-margin business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large, unusual options activity: traders bought ~468,549 TSM call options on Monday (≈213% above average), signaling short-term bullish investor positioning.

Large, unusual options activity: traders bought ~468,549 TSM call options on Monday (≈213% above average), signaling short-term bullish investor positioning. Positive Sentiment: Research houses (including Bernstein coverage noted in recent headlines) remain bullish on TSMC’s AI opportunity and capacity-led upside, reinforcing buy-side conviction. Read More.

Research houses (including Bernstein coverage noted in recent headlines) remain bullish on TSMC’s AI opportunity and capacity-led upside, reinforcing buy-side conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage arguing the “TSMC AI bottleneck” thesis is maturing (not breaking) suggests sustained structural demand for advanced nodes and capacity pricing power. Read More.

Coverage arguing the “TSMC AI bottleneck” thesis is maturing (not breaking) suggests sustained structural demand for advanced nodes and capacity pricing power. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s Maia 200 and other in-house AI chip efforts keep competitive dynamics evolving; TSMC could still be a fabricator for many designs but competition among OEMs may shift mix. Read More.

Microsoft’s Maia 200 and other in-house AI chip efforts keep competitive dynamics evolving; TSMC could still be a fabricator for many designs but competition among OEMs may shift mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro calendar (Fed decisions, tech events) is creating short-term market volatility that can amplify TSMC moves but doesn’t change the company’s long-term demand drivers. Read More.

Macro calendar (Fed decisions, tech events) is creating short-term market volatility that can amplify TSMC moves but doesn’t change the company’s long-term demand drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply risk: analysts warn a helium shortage or Strait-of-Hormuz disruption could impair chip production inputs and logistics, posing short-term operational risk. Read More.

Geopolitical/supply risk: analysts warn a helium shortage or Strait-of-Hormuz disruption could impair chip production inputs and logistics, posing short-term operational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China’s push to develop domestic 7nm supply and longer-term onshore fabrication ambitions represent strategic competition risk that could erode addressable market share over time. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:TSM opened at $346.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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