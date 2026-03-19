Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,359,000 after buying an additional 9,803,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,849 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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