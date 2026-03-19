Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INDV. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Indivior from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Indivior alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.83. Indivior has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Indivior news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,842.52. This trade represents a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stejbach bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,215.33. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 5,842 shares of company stock worth $203,342 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Indivior by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Indivior by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.