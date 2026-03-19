Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Palantir Technologies News

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About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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