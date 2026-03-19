Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.24. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Immersion Corp grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 3,213,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,434 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,941,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,432,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 208,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 412,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

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