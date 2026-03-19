Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Andrew Callos Sells 8,542 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $530,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,261.95. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Andrew Callos sold 1,930 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $119,795.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Andrew Callos sold 1,709 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $104,300.27.

On Monday, March 9th, Andrew Callos sold 2,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $156,779.04.

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,608,620.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 886 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $55,020.60.

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $904,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 1,798 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $112,590.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Andrew Callos sold 1,809 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $112,953.96.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.1%

CYTK stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 842.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

More Cytokinetics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on CYTK from $74 to $75 and kept an overweight rating, providing additional analyst support for the stock. JPMorgan Boosts Cytokinetics Price Target to $75.00

JPMorgan raised its price target on CYTK from $74 to $75 and kept an overweight rating, providing additional analyst support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 and reiterated an outperform view, representing material upside vs. the current share price and likely attracting momentum buying. Mizuho Raises Price Target to $100

Mizuho raised its price target to $100 and reiterated an outperform view, representing material upside vs. the current share price and likely attracting momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept a buy rating on CYTK, which reinforces analyst demand-side support from multiple firms. Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cytokinetics

Barclays kept a buy rating on CYTK, which reinforces analyst demand-side support from multiple firms. Neutral Sentiment: Cytokinetics granted inducement awards (8,628 stock options and 5,719 RSUs) to five recent hires under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). This is standard hiring compensation; it could cause modest dilution over time but is aimed at talent acquisition. Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants

Cytokinetics granted inducement awards (8,628 stock options and 5,719 RSUs) to five recent hires under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). This is standard hiring compensation; it could cause modest dilution over time but is aimed at talent acquisition. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold sizable positions this week — including CEO Robert I. Blum (36,601 shares) and multiple EVPs — totaling multimillion‑dollar transactions. Insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure or be viewed as portfolio diversification; filings are available with the SEC. Form 4 — CEO Insider Sale

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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